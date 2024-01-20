GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stress laid on adhering to lane discipline

January 20, 2024 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A road safety awareness session was organised by the NSS unit of SNM College, Maliankara, on Friday to create awareness among students about the need to adhere to lane discipline to prevent road accidents.

The session was led by Vinod Kumar N., motor vehicle inspector. He spoke of how slow-moving vehicles must keep to the first lane on the left side of the road, leaving the second lane on the right side for vehicles that move faster. Two-wheeler riders must ideally keep to the first lane, since they have a lower speed limit. Motorists must also mandatorily switch on indicator signals well in advance and rely on rear-view mirrors, before slowly changing the lane, he added.

