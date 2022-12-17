Strengthening HSS teacher training to hone research-oriented skills in Kerala

December 17, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A group of 40 higher secondary History teachers from across Kerala have for the past nine days been attending a teachers’ training programme at St. Dominic’s College, Kanjirappally, Kottayam.

The training, or rather the empowerment programme as the higher secondary wing of the General Education department puts it, takes off from where it came to a stop pre-COVID-19. The training, named Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Transformation Programme (HSSTTP), however, is not designed the way annual training programmes for teachers usually are.

At St. Dominic’s, the 10-day residential training has seen the teachers get introduced to recent developments in the study of history such as eco-history, film history, and even oral history. They have been introduced to new studies on taxation in British colonial period, and areas such as historiography, archaeology, epigraphy, and museology. The teachers also have an upcoming field trip to Pattanam in Ernakulam

Presentations, discussions and interactions with resource persons and experts, some from outside the State, are all part of the programme. Not only do the teachers enhance their knowledge, but also get to understand how to link with these classroom learning, says Yousaf Kumar, Principal, Kannassa Memorial Higher Secondary School, Thiruvalla, one of the higher secondary coordinators of the training at St. Dominic’s.

Higher secondary officials say they aim at providing training to the over 30,000 government and aided higher secondary teachers over the next few years. This year, 40 batches of 40 teachers each will be trained, but it has been proposed to increase it to 80 batches next year.

The training centres for the programme are colleges and university departments, thus allowing teachers to use various resources and infrastructure available in these institutions. A college/university faculty member from the subject concerned is the programme coordinator.

One of the centres for the Commerce training is the university department at Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram. Here too, the teachers have been introduced to developments such as cryptocurrency and digital money, says Commerce higher secondary coordinator Anilkumar G. A significant takeaway from the programme is development of research-oriented teaching, he says.

The training modules have been prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) with inputs from the higher secondary wing.

Sandhya S. Nair, Associate Professor, University College, Thiruvananthapuram, who is the Political Science coordinator for HSSTTP, says the teachers picked up new things but also shared information through debates and discussions on contemporary topics ranging from uniform civil code to the controversies in the higher education sector.

They visited the State Assembly and saw it in session. Classes on adolescent counselling, particularly in the wake of issues faced by higher secondary students post-COVID-19, were also conducted, she adds.