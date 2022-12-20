Strengthen public health facilities, demands KSSP

December 20, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Thrissur

Public health facilities should be strengthened to meet the increasing health issues and the skyrocketing cost of treatment in the State, a two-day State-level health seminar organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishat here recently said.

Local bodies should be equipped to handle local health issues, the seminar stressed.

New epidemics, antibiotic resistance, post-COVID complications, increasing number of cancer cases, especially breast cancer, are creating concern in society. The government health system should have efficient action plan to tackle this condition.

Focus areas

Focus should be on prevention of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Health issues of women, elderly people, transgenders, tribal people, coastal people, and migrant labourers should be addressed with special focus. Social insurance schemes should be made effective to check the treatment cost, it added.

The KSSP will submit an action plan based on the discussions at the seminar to the government. Former Director of Medical Education K. Praveeen Lal and Kerala Institute of Local Administration director Joy Elamon were the chief guests at the valedictory function.

Eighteen papers were presented by doctors from various fields.