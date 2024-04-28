GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Strength of mind and character important for youth, says Devan Ramachandran

April 28, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran has called upon parents and teachers to impart mental strength and strength of character to the youth to help them evolve into good leaders and statespersons.

Delivering a talk on ‘Youth: Shaping future of India’ as part of a lecture series at Chavara Cultural Centre in Kozhikode on Sunday, he pointed out that the youth at present faced a severe lack of role models. “If we see matters that are unpleasant around us, we have failed, as we did nothing to change it. When there are issues, everyone thinks it is someone else’s responsibility to resolve them,” he said, listing the various issues that were driving the youth away from Kerala.

Youngsters have cited several factors such as lack of opportunities, lack of value for merit, highly judgmental society, and social media backlash as reasons for their wish to go outside Kerala for studies and jobs. The judge also pointed out the lack of recreational space for the youth in the State as a reason and questioned law-making bodies if they took them into consideration while framing policies.

“Only 35% of our youth have enrolled as electors. How many of them voted,” he asked, pointing to the lack of involvement of youngsters in policy making.

P.J. Joshua, news editor of Malayala Manorama, presided over the event. Chavara Cultural Centre director John Mannarathara, secretary K.F. George, and assistant director Anoop Noble Mavara were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.