ADVERTISEMENT

Streetlights in Kochi to be replaced with LED lights by December

Updated - October 20, 2024 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

Around 30,000 LED lights have already been installed, says Mayor

The Hindu Bureau

Old street lights on many roads in Kochi have given way to powerful, energy-efficient LED lights. Around 40,000 LED lights are required to cover the entire Kochi Corporation area. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kochi Corporation remains confident of replacing streetlights within its limits with LED lights by December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor M. Anilkumar said as much at a recent meeting of the Corporation council. The estimate was that around 40,000 LED lights would be required to cover the entire area. Of these, he said, 30,000 had already been installed.

He batted for good quality LED lights, which could be attached with equipment to measure power consumption and operational hours. This is expected to enable the civic body to regulate power consumption and thus save significant expenses towards power charges. The Corporation is gearing up to write to Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to undertake work for laying cables from Pharmacy Junction to the North overbridge in this connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anilkumar said the newly inducted 15 modern compact trucks would bolster the civic body’s goal of ensuring treatment of the entire biodegradable waste at Brahmapuram. The Corporation health officer has been asked to submit a report within 15 days in consultation with councillors on centres along mains roads for collection of waste using the compact trucks and the number of trips.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Mayor said steps would be taken to set up more resource recovery facilities (RRFs) in the city. Perumanoor, Gandhi Nagar, Island, and Vaduthala have been identified as potential locations for RRFs. The facilities are meant to store non-biodegradable waste and segregate it. Recently, an RRF with a built-up space of 2,200 sq ft and capacity to handle up to five tonnes of non-biodegradable waste was set up at Ravipuram.

A demand will be placed before the District Collector for discussions on the Kochi Sustainable Urban Development project, which could be of great significance to the city’s development, Mr. Anilkumar told the council meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US