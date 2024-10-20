Streetlights in Kochi to be replaced with LED lights by December

The Kochi Corporation remains confident of replacing streetlights within its limits with LED lights by December.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said as much at a recent meeting of the Corporation council. The estimate was that around 40,000 LED lights would be required to cover the entire area. Of these, he said, 30,000 had already been installed.

He batted for good quality LED lights, which could be attached with equipment to measure power consumption and operational hours. This is expected to enable the civic body to regulate power consumption and thus save significant expenses towards power charges. The Corporation is gearing up to write to Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to undertake work for laying cables from Pharmacy Junction to the North overbridge in this connection.

Mr. Anilkumar said the newly inducted 15 modern compact trucks would bolster the civic body’s goal of ensuring treatment of the entire biodegradable waste at Brahmapuram. The Corporation health officer has been asked to submit a report within 15 days in consultation with councillors on centres along mains roads for collection of waste using the compact trucks and the number of trips.

The Mayor said steps would be taken to set up more resource recovery facilities (RRFs) in the city. Perumanoor, Gandhi Nagar, Island, and Vaduthala have been identified as potential locations for RRFs. The facilities are meant to store non-biodegradable waste and segregate it. Recently, an RRF with a built-up space of 2,200 sq ft and capacity to handle up to five tonnes of non-biodegradable waste was set up at Ravipuram.

A demand will be placed before the District Collector for discussions on the Kochi Sustainable Urban Development project, which could be of great significance to the city’s development, Mr. Anilkumar told the council meeting.