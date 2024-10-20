GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Streetlights in Kochi to be replaced with LED lights by December

Around 30,000 LED lights have already been installed, says Mayor

Updated - October 20, 2024 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Old street lights on many roads in Kochi have given way to powerful, energy-efficient LED lights. Around 40,000 LED lights are required to cover the entire Kochi Corporation area.

Old street lights on many roads in Kochi have given way to powerful, energy-efficient LED lights. Around 40,000 LED lights are required to cover the entire Kochi Corporation area. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kochi Corporation remains confident of replacing streetlights within its limits with LED lights by December.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said as much at a recent meeting of the Corporation council. The estimate was that around 40,000 LED lights would be required to cover the entire area. Of these, he said, 30,000 had already been installed.

He batted for good quality LED lights, which could be attached with equipment to measure power consumption and operational hours. This is expected to enable the civic body to regulate power consumption and thus save significant expenses towards power charges. The Corporation is gearing up to write to Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to undertake work for laying cables from Pharmacy Junction to the North overbridge in this connection.

Mr. Anilkumar said the newly inducted 15 modern compact trucks would bolster the civic body’s goal of ensuring treatment of the entire biodegradable waste at Brahmapuram. The Corporation health officer has been asked to submit a report within 15 days in consultation with councillors on centres along mains roads for collection of waste using the compact trucks and the number of trips.

The Mayor said steps would be taken to set up more resource recovery facilities (RRFs) in the city. Perumanoor, Gandhi Nagar, Island, and Vaduthala have been identified as potential locations for RRFs. The facilities are meant to store non-biodegradable waste and segregate it. Recently, an RRF with a built-up space of 2,200 sq ft and capacity to handle up to five tonnes of non-biodegradable waste was set up at Ravipuram.

A demand will be placed before the District Collector for discussions on the Kochi Sustainable Urban Development project, which could be of great significance to the city’s development, Mr. Anilkumar told the council meeting.

Published - October 20, 2024 01:36 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.