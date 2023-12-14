GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Street libraries opened in Thrissur city 

Initiative, with the support of UNESCO, aims at promoting reading among people

December 14, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur Corporation, with the support of UNESCO, has launched street libraries in the city to promote reading habit among people.

Ammaarah Martinus, Senior Programme Officer of UNESCO-Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace, inaugurated the first street library in front of the Corporation office here on Thursday. The street libraries will be arranged at North Bus Stand, Rama Varma Park, Nehru Park, and Swaraj Round.

Thrissur is one of the cities in the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), an international network consisting of cities that promote lifelong learning across their communities.

Readers as caretakers

“Readers themselves will be the caretakers of these libraries. We have conceived an idea of a model library, where the readers will return the books after reading. A QR code system will be installed for lending the books for 15 days for each reader. As many as 6,000 books will be arranged in the libraries in the first phase,” Mayor M.K. Varghese said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.