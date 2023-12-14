Street libraries opened in Thrissur city 

December 14, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Thrissur

The Thrissur Corporation, with the support of UNESCO, has launched street libraries in the city to promote reading habit among people.

Ammaarah Martinus, Senior Programme Officer of UNESCO-Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace, inaugurated the first street library in front of the Corporation office here on Thursday. The street libraries will be arranged at North Bus Stand, Rama Varma Park, Nehru Park, and Swaraj Round.

Thrissur is one of the cities in the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), an international network consisting of cities that promote lifelong learning across their communities.

Readers as caretakers

“Readers themselves will be the caretakers of these libraries. We have conceived an idea of a model library, where the readers will return the books after reading. A QR code system will be installed for lending the books for 15 days for each reader. As many as 6,000 books will be arranged in the libraries in the first phase,” Mayor M.K. Varghese said.