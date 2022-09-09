Street dwellers in Kochi given Onasadya

Theruvoram Ashramam India arrange 100 ‘sadyas’

Around 100 street dwellers in Kochi were given Onasadya by Theruvoram Ashramam India on Thursday.

Theruvoram Ashramam India arrange 100 ‘sadyas’

Sharing the joyous occasion of Onam, NGOs and charitable organisations offered ‘Onasadya’ to street dwellers, those who earned income by selling scrap, and migrant workers, in Kochi on Thursday.

Leading them was Theruvoram Ashramam India that arranged 100 ‘sadyas’ made at the community kitchen of Theruvoram Women Empowerment. “This is the 22nd year that we are giving sadya to destitutes and other deserving people, based on income from donations made by members of the public,” said Murukan S., secretary, Theruvoram.

The 18 items included ‘aviyal’, ‘sharkaravaratty’, chips, ‘koottucurry’ and ‘payasam’. The sadya was served at Aroor, Vyttila, Kaloor, KSRTC bus stand, Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations. Orphanages, old age homes, and special care facilities in the district too provided sadya to children and adults housed there.

Protest

The day also saw a conclave of residents’ organisations in Division 22 of the Kochi Corporation take out a march protesting against sewage that was reportedly overflowing from Jala Vayu Vihar apartments at Mundamveli into the road and houses in the locality. The protesters, who included women and children, took exception to the councillor reportedly not taking steps to prevent waterlogging around marshy places in the area.

Residents’ Associations Coordination Council (RACO) Kochi regional president C.A. Jacob was among those who addressed the protesters.