Street art festival to turn Thrissur city into a huge canvas 

January 12, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thrissur

Graffiti representing socio-cultural significance of the city will be drawn on walls of private and public institutions

The Hindu Bureau

A painting of artist K.T. Mohammed being drawn on a wall inside the campus of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academi’s Regional Theatre in Thrissur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Thrissur city has turned into a huge canvas for artists from across the country. A three-week-long street art festival “Theruvara” is under way in the city. Graffiti representing the socio-cultural significance of the city will adorn the walls of private and public institutions.

The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, in association with Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi and the Thrissur district administration is organising the street art festival till January 31 on the sidelines of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK).

Formally inaugurating the festival on Thursday, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar said the festival will explore cultural and historical significance of the cultural city. In the coming days, each wall in the city will have a story to tell, she said. She inaugurated the festival by distributing painting kits to the artists.

Eminent artist Anpu Varkey is curating the festival. Akash Raj Halankar, Alina Ifthikar, Anto George, Felix Jackson, Jobin Prakash, Jofre Oliveras, Karthik SS, Manu Manikkuttan, T. Mohammed Aqueel Hussain, Mona Isa, Nibid Borah, Priscilla K, Raghupathy, Rithun M, Saatchi Sheil Sadwelkar, Shanto Antony, Shilpa Menon and Siddarth Kararwal are participants in the festival.

A portrait camp has been started at Lalithakala Akademi as part of the festival. Portraits of eminent persons from literary, theatre and art fields have been put up in the camp.

Lalithakala Akademi Chairman Murali Cheeroth presided over the function. Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali was the chief guest.

