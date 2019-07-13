Streamlining tax collection

Following the action against officials of the revenue section over an alleged delay in remitting the daily revenue collections, the city Corporation has stepped up monitoring of tax collection to ensure that there is no laxity on their part.

On Friday, the Mayor and other officials had a session with all the bill collectors to impart awareness on their functions and duties, and expectations from them.

The bill collectors are supposed to remit the tax amounts collected to the Corporation’s account on the same day itself. But last week, three bill collectors were found to have kept the money with them for more than a week. The civic body had suspended the three bill collectors as well as the three revenue inspectors who were supposed to oversee their functioning.

The bill collectors have now been told strictly to ensure that the amount collected is reflected in the Corporation’s account on the same day. According to an official, there are cases in which people turn up after closing time to remit money, which can only be credited the next day. In such cases, exceptions will be made, but the bill collectors will have to ensure that it is remitted the next morning itself. They also cannot have more than one receipt book in their hand at a time. Officials, including the Revenue Officer, have been asked to directly monitor the tax collection.

Workload

“We have to see whether there are any common concerns that they need to raise. The session was meant for this purpose also,” said an official.

One of the issues raised by the bill collectors was the workload owing to paucity of staff. A total of 72 bill collectors take care of the hundred wards.