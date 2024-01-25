ADVERTISEMENT

Straying sloth bear driven away to Neykuppa forest in Wayanad

January 25, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The sloth bear that triggered panic among people in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A sloth bear that triggered panic among residents of Manathavady municipality and Edavaka, Vellamunda and Panamaram grama panchayats under the North Wayanad Forest Division for the past four days was driven away to the Neykuppa forest in South Wayanad Forest Division on Wednesday midnight.

The animal was first sighted in a human habitat at Puthiyodom near Payyampilly and Valliyurkavu areas under the Mananthavady municipality on January 21 night, and the very next day, the animal was sighted at Peechomkode and Thonicchal areas in Edavaka grama panchayat.

Later, it was found in a paddy field at Tharuvana in Vellamunda grama panchayat, and Forest department officials tried to capture the animal after tranquilising it. But the effort proved futile.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was reported that the bear broke open the kitchen doors of houses, a church, and an eatery and consumed coconut oil and sugar. However, the straying animal did not attack any residents or livestock.

“The animal was finally sighted at Keenjakadvau near Panamaram in the wee hours of Wednesday, and we drove the animal away to the Neykuppa forest under the South Wayanad forest division at midnight,” sources in the Forest department said. Close to 70 frontline forest staff, veterinary experts, and members of the rapid response team took part in the operation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

animal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US