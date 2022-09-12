Stray dogs found dead at Moolakkulam

Deaths following suspected poisoning

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM
September 12, 2022 19:43 IST

At least a dozen stray dogs were allegedly poisoned to death in Moolakkulam grama panchayat in Kottayam district on Monday.

Panchayat authorities said the carcasses of the animals were found in different locations in the Karikkode-Keezhoor regions of the local body. The local residents, who spotted these bodies, buried them later.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation from several animal rights activists in the State.

T.K. Vasudevan Nair, president, Moolakkulam grama panchayat said the local body was yet to receive any complaints in this regard. “The region had witnessed a spike in attacks by stray dogs over the past couple of months. These animals might have been poisoned by some local residents and we are trying to identify them,” he said.

The local body, according to him, was awaiting an order from the State government to resume the Animal Birth Control programme for stray dogs.

Kottayam
