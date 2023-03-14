ADVERTISEMENT

Stray dogs bite five in Kasaragod

March 14, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including two children, sustained injuries in stray dog attacks at Mulleri and Cheemeni in Kasaragod on Monday evening.

Five-year-old girl Krithika, daughter of Ramesan and Sunitha, who was playing in the backyard of her house at Mulleri sustained serious injuries in the attack. She is undergoing treatment at a Mangaluru hospital.

In another incident at Cheemeni, four persons, including a child, were bitten by dogs. The injured are Amrita, 21, a student of Chemeni Engineering College, Manoj, 46, of Kayyur, Rajeshwari, 57, and three-year-old Sathvik.

Dogs attacked Sathvik while he was playing at his house. Amrita was bitten by dogs while going to college, while the other two were attacked at Cheemeni town. They sought treatment at the Kayyur Family Health Centre and the Kanhangad District Hospital.

