Stray dog vaccination drive far from achieving target

With barely a week left for its completion, the stray dog vaccination drive of the Kozhikode Corporation is far from achieving its target. According to a survey held in 2016, there are around 13,000 stray dogs within the Corporation limits. However, the Corporation has unofficially revealed that there could be more than 30,000 stray dogs at present.Around 190 dogs have been vaccinated since the drive started on September 20. ”We will not be able to make much of a difference in one month. But we are much better than other local bodies in the district that are struggling to implement the drive due to scarcity of dog catchers,” said V.S. Sreeshma, Veterinary Officer, Kozhikode Corporation.