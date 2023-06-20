Stray dog population in capital city pegged at around 8,000, as per survey

June 20, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The stray dog population in Thiruvananthapuram city is estimated at around 8,000 as per a ground-level survey conducted by an NGO for the city Corporation.

As per the survey report submitted by the Compassion for Animal Welfare Association (CAWA) to the civic body, the numbers are pegged at 8,679, with a margin for error of 20%, which means that the numbers could range between 6,619 to 10,739.

The survey was conducted by dividing the entire Corporation area into 10 zones. The coastal areas, which have been slow as far as Animal Birth Control (ABC) activities are concerned, expectedly have the least number of sterilised dogs. According to Corporation authorities, there has been a marginal decline in stray dog population over the years, which could be due to the effects of sterilisation activities.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has over the past decade commissioned multiple surveys at different points of time to ascertain the number of stray dogs. However, these surveys have thrown up wildly varying results. For instance, a survey conducted by an NGO in 2015 put the number of stray dogs at around 5,000. However, another survey by the Corporation’s in-house team a year later found that the city had double that number of stray dogs. The method of survey, with some of them relying on extrapolation techniques, have led to the variation in numbers.

Getting an accurate number of stray dogs in the city is important for the Corporation in deciding on a strategy for the implementation of the ABC programme. It will also get a better picture of the number of stray dogs which have already been sterilised and vaccinated, so that the programme can be targeted in an improved manner, especially in the coastal areas. As many as 4,900 stray dogs were vaccinated in the Corporation area in the ongoing special anti-rabies vaccination drive since September 25. During the same period, 10,120 pet dogs were also vaccinated.

The two recent cases of stray dog attacks against children in Kannur have led to discussions on more focussed vaccination and sterilisation activities.

