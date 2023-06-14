ADVERTISEMENT

Stray dog menace: seven more ABC centres to be opened in Kannur

June 14, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KANNUR: The District Planning Committee has decided to open seven more Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres for sterilisation of stray dogs.

The decision came in the wake of stray dogs mauling to death an 11-year-old boy at Muzhappilangad recently and the growing dog menace in the district.

An ABC centre is currently functional at Padiyoor in Padiyoor-Kalliad panchayat.

The proposed centres will be opened in Koothuparamba, Nidiyenga, Cheruthazham, Eramam-Kuttur, Kurumathur, Azhikode, and Kopalam.

DPC chairperson and district panchayat president P.P. Divya said a team of Revenue and Panchayat departments would conduct site inspections and feasibility study.

She informed the DPC that action would be taken against feeding of stray dogs at tourism centres and near schools.

It was also decided to strengthen measures against dumping of waste in public places.

Local bodies were told to ensure that waste from events such as wedding receptions were disposed of scientifically.

The DPC meeting approved the amendment to the annual Plan which added the 2023-24 spill-over projects of 47 local bodies.

District Collector S. Chandrasekhar and Mayor T.O. Mohanan were present.

