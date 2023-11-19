Stray dog menace grips Kollam

November 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOLLAM

With multiple incidents of stray dog attack coming to light, various local bodies in Kollam have come under fire for their apparent inaction. While the situation has gone from bad to worse in many parts of the district, the aggrieved residents say their complaints are often unaddressed. “They announce vaccination drives and Animal Birth Control (ABC) campaigns from time to time, but none of these are implemented properly. Attack on small children and two-wheeler riders continue and the administration has been a total failure when it comes to controlling the menace. There has been a sudden surge in the number of strays in some divisions of Kollam Corporation and as a result we are forced to avoid routine activities like morning walks and visits to local shops,” says Johnson, a resident. Apart from residents’ associations, schools, colleges, shopping complexes and hospitals too have approached the authorities demanding immediate intervention. “We all know a child was seriously injured in an attack at Kundara and several devotees were bitten at Oachira temple premises this week. But a lot of incidents are not reported in the media. Recently many students at an educational institution had to take the vaccine after a dog on the campus was found to be rabid. Also there are areas in Kollam city where it’s not easy to get maids or other workers due to the presence of ferocious packs,” says an official. According to Animal Husbandry Department, ABC programme in Kollam has come to a standstill and there has been zero progress during the last six months. “At present only one ABC centre is functional in Kollam and even there not much activity is going on. No panchayat is implementing the programme at present. When there is a serious incident panchayat officials contact us and we send teams. But the long gaps in ABC programme is a serious issue as we need consistent measures to control the menace,” he adds.