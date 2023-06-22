Stray dog menace: govt. to open more ABC centres, move court to amend Central rules

June 22, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Following a spurt in the number of stray dog attacks on humans, the State government has decided to augment the network of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres for sterilisation of the canines and move the court for an amendment to the Central rules to bring their number under control.

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh and Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani held a meeting with officials in their departments and other stakeholders to discuss the stray dog issue and come up with solutions.

Expressing concern over the stray dog menace, Mr. Rajesh said steps would be taken to open 25 new ABC centres in districts to augment the 20 units currently operational. The number of mobile ABC units would also be increased to ensure that the sterilisation of stray dogs picks up pace. The meeting resolved to open ABC centres in the premises of veterinary hospitals and dispensaries and strengthen enforcement activities in areas frequented by stray dogs like places where slaughterhouse waste is dumped.

It also decided on steps to allow mercy killing of stray dogs suffering from incurable diseases and injuries.

Seeking support

Mr. Rajesh said the government would convene a meeting of animal rights organisations to seek their support in managing the stray dog menace.

Pointing out that the existing ABC rules were not conducive to bringing the stray dog population under control, he urged the Union Minister from the State to exert pressure on the Central government to amend the rules. He added that the State government would also move the court seeking an amendment.

