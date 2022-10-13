Stray dog bites 9 persons at Payyanur; cases spiral in Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

Dog bite cases continue to spiral and break record-high figures compared to the past few years in Kannur district.

On Thursday, a stray dog bit nine persons, including schoolchildren, at Payyannur, taking the total number of cases in the last two days in the town to 13. All have been referred to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital. The total number of dog bite cases in Kannur district in October stands at 480, while it was 921 in September.

Meanwhile, locals reportedly killed the dog that triggered panic at Payyannur. Animal Husbandry department officials said they did not test the dog for rabies. However, given the circumstance and nature of the animal, there is no doubt that it was rabid, said Ajith Babu, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district has recorded 9,220 dog bite cases this year. In 2019, there were 5,974 cases. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the cases dipped to 3,981 in 2020. However, the number stood at 7,927 in 2021 after the government relaxed pandemic curbs.

The district also reported rabies deaths in February. One person died of rabies at Peruva in Kolayad panchayat. In 2021, another person bitten by a rabid dog at Sreekandapuram died. Two cases of rabies death were recorded in 2020 at Azhikode and Naduvil. Between 2020 and 2017, only one death was reported.

Dr. Babu said the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre at Padiyur, which was opened on Wednesday, would be fully functional now. An ABC Monitoring Cell has been set up by the district panchayat on the instructions of the Animal Welfare Board of India.

District panchayat president P.P. Divya and Dr. Babu are conveners of the cell, which has Health department officials, representatives of animal welfare organisations, and people's representatives as members.