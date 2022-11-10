Stray dog bites 16 in Kannur

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
November 10, 2022 19:00 IST

As many as 16 persons, including schoolchildren, were bitten by a stray dog in the past two days in Karivellur village and adjoining areas in Kannur district.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Kanhangad District Hospital and the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

A man and his son who were out on a morning walk at South Manakkat on Thursday were the first to be bitten by the stray dog. A school student, Avanthika, residing in North Manakkat also suffered dog bite.

On Wednesday night, eight people were bitten by the dog, which is yet to be identified.

