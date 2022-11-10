Kerala

Stray dog bites 16 in Kannur

As many as 16 persons, including schoolchildren, were bitten by a stray dog in the past two days in Karivellur village and adjoining areas in Kannur district.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Kanhangad District Hospital and the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

A man and his son who were out on a morning walk at South Manakkat on Thursday were the first to be bitten by the stray dog. A school student, Avanthika, residing in North Manakkat also suffered dog bite.

On Wednesday night, eight people were bitten by the dog, which is yet to be identified.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
animal
health
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2022 7:03:01 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/stray-dog-bites-16-in-kannur/article66120148.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY