Stray dog attacks 32 people in Alappuzha

A stray dog attacked and injured at least 32 people here on Wednesday.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla said that all dog bite cases had been reported in and around Alappuzha.

The incident occurred in the afternoon. According to eyewitnesses, the dog chased and attacked pedestrians at Mullackal, Thathampally, Boat Jetty and Kallupalam.

Although people tried to shoo away the dog, it pounced on them and went from one locality to another.

Officials said that the injured had been provided medical treatment at General Hospital, Alappuzha. They added that anti-rabies vaccine was available in all Taluk-level and above hospitals.

Waste management

Meanwhile Alappuzha municipal authorities said that a lack of scientific management of waste by residents had led to a spurt in the number of stray dogs in the municipal area.