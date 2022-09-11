Stray bullet: police wait for Navy to hand over gun

Fisherman was hit off Fort Kochi last week

The police team that is probing the case in which a fisherman on a trawler was hit by a stray bullet off INS Dronacharya, Fort Kochi on Wednesday, is waiting for the Navy to hand over all documents and the gun from which the bullet is suspected to have been fired, it is learnt.

The police, accompanied by a ballistics expert, had examined the naval facility and seized a few documents on Saturday, after fishermen accused the Navy of having fired the bullet as part of firing practice.

Navy’s denial

The Navy had denied it, saying that the bullet was not of the kind they used.

Whether the bullet that hit the fisherman was indeed fired from the naval facility can be ascertained based on the ballistics expert’s report and inspection of the suspected weapon, police sources said.