 
Stray bullet found in house in Kerala capital

Published - November 08, 2024 10:09 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Malayinkeezhu police have commenced an inquiry into the recovery of a stray bullet that pierced the roof of a house at Vilavoorkkal, near Malayinkeezhu, and landed in the living room on Thursday.

According to official sources, the bullet was discovered around 2.30 p.m. after the family returned from a hospital visit. No one was at home at the time of the incident.

The bullet is believed to have pierced the roof sheet before landing on a sofa. The police suspect the bullet may have originated from the Army firing range at Mookkunnimala. Similar incidents have been reported in the region in the past. The bullet will be sent for ballistic tests.

