Confusion prevails at Kerala-T.N. border as returnees forced to wait up to 3 hours

Confusion prevailed on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border at Inchivila on Tuesday as several Keralite returnees were stranded for several hours, despite assurances from authorities to ease restrictions.

While only 24 people crossed the border to enter Kerala on Monday, when the Kerala government opened its borders, many more appeared to avail the opportunity from the early hours of Tuesday.

The marked increase in influx of the returnees could also be attributed to the assurance made by the Thiruvananthapuram district authorities that those travelling without the requisite pass would be allowed to register at special counters set up at the screening centre in Inchivila.

However, several families were forced to wait for as long as three hours at the inter-state border. Around 35 people who came in nearly 20 vehicles were sent back by Kerala officials after they had crossed the border after it emerged that some of them had not obtained transit passes issued by the Tamil Nadu government. The frustrated lot, however, argued that they had cleared all formalities and obtained the passes issued by the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NoRKA) as well as the Collector of their native district.

Following a discussion with his counterpart in Kanniyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram Collector K. Gopalakrishnan clarified that the e-pass issued by the Tamil Nadu government was mandatory for crossing the border. All those who had completed the formality were being permitted to leave for their hometowns without any delay, he said.