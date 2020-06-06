Stranded 74-member crew of Malayalam film return to State from Djibouti

KOCHI

06 June 2020

“...With the cancellation of international flights in view of COVID-19, we had no other option but to stay back at Djibouti till the situation eased,” said S.J. Sinu, director of the film.

The 74-member crew of Malayalam film Djibouti reached Cochin International Airport early morning on June 6 after being stranded in Djibouti, an East African nation for over 45 days following the COVID-19 outbreak. They reached the airport in a special chartered flight and were shifted to paid, institutional quarantine facilities to undergo the mandatory quarantine.

The film crew included actors Dileesh Pothan, Amit Chakkalakkal, Anjali Nair, Gregory, a one-year-old child — who plays a key role in the movie — and his parents.

“The shooting, which went uninterrupted even during the lockdown owing to the support of the authorities in Djibouti, was over by April 18. The crew had reached Djibouti on March 5,” said S.J. Sinu, director.

The crew was staying at a villa complex in Djibouti since April 18. “The original idea was to return home by April second week after wrapping up the 42-day schedule. With the cancellation of international flights in view of COVID-19, we had no other option but to stay back at Djibouti till the situation eased,” said Mr. Sinu.

“The producers Jobi P. Sam and his wife Sweety Maria Jobi run a business in Djibouti and it helped the crew to tide over the crisis without much hassle. Thanks also to the support extended by the government authorities there”, he said.

Mr. Sinu, who has directed over 400 episodes of the popular Malayalam television serial Uppum Mulakum, said that a major section of the shoot was held at Tadjoura, one of the oldest towns in Djibouti. “We had planned to release the movie to coincide with Onam festival in August. However, it will be delayed now, amidst the uncertainties,” he said.

A 58-member crew of Malayalam film Aaadujeevitham, including its director Blessy and lead actor Prithviraj, returned to the State on May 22 after being stranded in Jordan since March 12 following the COVID-19 outbreak.