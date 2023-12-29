GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Strained Kerala government-Governor relations evident at Ministers’ swearing-in ceremony

Although the Governor and the Chief Minister were seated next to each other on the dais, they were not seen greeting or speaking to each other

December 29, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the swearing-in of new Ministers at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the swearing-in of new Ministers at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA S

The strained relations between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan were evident on Friday as K.B. Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappally Ramachandran were being sworn in as Ministers at Raj Bhavan.

Although Mr. Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were seated next to each other on the dais, they were not seen greeting or speaking to each other. Mr. Khan appeared to keep a stern face throughout the brief ceremony which opened at 4 p.m.

After administering the oaths of office and secrecy, he shook hands with the new Ministers and presented bouquets to them. But once the ceremony ended and the National Anthem was sung, Mr. Khan promptly left the specially arranged venue — a large pavilion on the Raj Bhavan grounds.

‘No boycott’

The Chief Minister and most of the Ministers also left without staying for the customary high tea. The two new Ministers and Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran stayed back for refreshments, it is learnt. Government circles, however, denied that any boycott was planned.

The increasingly bitter relations between the Left government and the Raj Bhavan had plummeted to a new low with the SFI launching an offensive against the Governor after accusing him of attempting to saffronise institutions of higher education in the State.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.