Storytelling workshop conducted
Students from northern districts attend event
Kozhikode
The Kozhikode District Library Council on Thursday launched a three-day workshop for training candidates interested in story telling performance.
V.K. Madhu, secretary of the State Library Council, opened the programme at East Hill Youth Hostel. Camp coordinators said the selected candidates were from various northern Kerala districts.
