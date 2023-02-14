Storybooks tailored to the taste of young students in Kerala

February 14, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In the book The Black Song, Karumban the crow perches on a plantain leaf and starts cawing, much to the annoyance of Kuttan who is forced to wake up early in the morning. In another book, it is a hot, sweltering day and all the animals wish for rain, but the tiger and the lion indulge in a game of one-upmanship. In yet another one, a train for rats has the face of a cat.

These delightful stories are from a set of 20 storybooks titled ‘Hello English Kids Library Series’ that have been brought out by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, for lower primary students in State schools as part of Hello English, its English language proficiency programme.

Work on the books, written by schoolteachers and illustrated by leading artists, began online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are written in English, while others have been translated from Malayalam.

C. Radhakrishnan, consultant of Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project, Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, says there is children’s literature in English available but its cultural context is quite different from that in Kerala. As a result, such books may not “speak to the children” here. They may not be level-specific either.

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala’s books are tailored to encourage reading among students in the State. These are level-specific, written as they are by schoolteachers who are familiar with their students’ abilities. However, the books do not specify which level it actually is, leaving it to a student to decide whether the book suits him/her or not.

The books will be kept in classroom libraries for students of Classes I to IV to pick up and read as and when they feel like, as schools libraries are often difficult to access for various reasons.

The books are already being distributed to schools. Another set of 20-30 storybooks may be brought out in the second phase. The teacher training programme in summer will also touch upon these books, in time for these to be used as part of the Hello English programme the next academic year.