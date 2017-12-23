Story of the soil with pond as the protagonist

For some time, the makers of the play Mannu (soil) thought of staging it at some place like Fort Kochi for better outreach but the idea was shelved. The reason is the protagonist of the play is immobile.

A large pond with a serpentine bank, from which the place Valayanchirangara, a quaint village on the outskirts of Perumbavoor, draws its name, is the central motif and character of this site-specific piece of theatre that seeks to sensitise youth to the importance of conserving the fragile wetland ecosystem there. “The pond is the raison d'être of the play. While it played a significant role in the region’s agrarian life in its heyday, the waterbody now bears tell-tale marks of plunder. Our effort is to see if its past glory could be regained,” says Eldhose Yohannan, playwright and director of Mannu and a resident of Valayanchirangara.

He bounced the idea off the veterans’ group ‘Gurusangamam- Nanma Gruham’ of the lively V.N. Kesava Pillai Memorial Library in the neighbourhood, and soon its members fanned out across the village to mobilise funds for its production. Regular farmers, mostly paddy cultivators, were roped in to perform, “as we wanted to make it intense and authentic”, Eldhose says.

Nearly 150 local people from all age groups were thus identified for the performance, held in open air along the ridge of the pond. “We thought we would have two performances in early December. Thanks to the way it was received, we had the fifth show on Saturday (December 23),” he says.

There’s a love story woven into the farmers’ love for the pond that irrigates the region. An old farmer’s son, Prakasan, wants to sell the pond in their private property and an [imaginary] hill nearby to a corporate firm to raise enough funds for his travel to the Persian Gulf in search of a fortune.

His parents unwillingly come around, granting him permission to sell it off, but his lady love, Suhara, is categorical that her love for the man stemmed from his relation with the soil.

Farming legacy

“Valayanchirangara’s farming legacy and organic art forms find depiction in the play,” says Benoy Peter, executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development and a resident of Valayanchirangara.

“All major characters are essayed by farmers,” Eldhose adds.