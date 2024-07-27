ADVERTISEMENT

Storage level reaches over 50% in Idukki reservoir

Published - July 27, 2024 07:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Idukki dam reservoir in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

With the catchment area receiving heavy rain in the past few days, the water level in the Idukki reservoir reached over 50% of the total storage on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water level in the Idukki reservoir stood at 2,357.12 ft, which is 51.85% of the total storage capacity, as against 2,329.92 ft (30.07%) on the same day last year.

“The water level at the beginning of the water year (June 1) in the Idukki dam was 2,332.58 ft. Within 57 days of the southwest monsoon season, the water level in the reservoir increased by 24.84 ft,” a Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rule level in Idukki on July 31 is 2,380.58ft. The present water level is 2,356.12 ft. If the catchment area did not receive extremely heavy rainfall, there is no need to open the dam’s shutters in August. After the 2018 August floods, District Collectors closely monitor the storage level of dams in each district during monsoon. The KSEB dam safety wing is posting the storage updates on the District Disaster Management Authority group every day,” said the official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The power generation at the Moolamattom plant was at a moderate level of 8.974 mu on Friday.

The storage levels in several key dams on Saturday was Pampa (45%), Sholayar (54%), Idamalayar (56%), Kundala (51%), Mattupetty (96%), Kuttiady (85%), Thariyode (80%), Anayirankal (24%), Ponmudi (78%), Neriamangalam (97%), Peringalkuthu (91%), and Lower Periyar (98%).

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was 128 ft on Saturday as against 121.02ft on the same day last year. The maximum allowed level fixed by the Supreme Court is 142 ft.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US