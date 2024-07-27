Storage level reaches over 50% in Idukki reservoir

With the catchment area receiving heavy rain in the past few days, the water level in the Idukki reservoir reached over 50% of the total storage on Saturday.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir stood at 2,357.12 ft, which is 51.85% of the total storage capacity, as against 2,329.92 ft (30.07%) on the same day last year.

“The water level at the beginning of the water year (June 1) in the Idukki dam was 2,332.58 ft. Within 57 days of the southwest monsoon season, the water level in the reservoir increased by 24.84 ft,” a Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing official said.

“The rule level in Idukki on July 31 is 2,380.58ft. The present water level is 2,356.12 ft. If the catchment area did not receive extremely heavy rainfall, there is no need to open the dam’s shutters in August. After the 2018 August floods, District Collectors closely monitor the storage level of dams in each district during monsoon. The KSEB dam safety wing is posting the storage updates on the District Disaster Management Authority group every day,” said the official.

The power generation at the Moolamattom plant was at a moderate level of 8.974 mu on Friday.

The storage levels in several key dams on Saturday was Pampa (45%), Sholayar (54%), Idamalayar (56%), Kundala (51%), Mattupetty (96%), Kuttiady (85%), Thariyode (80%), Anayirankal (24%), Ponmudi (78%), Neriamangalam (97%), Peringalkuthu (91%), and Lower Periyar (98%).

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was 128 ft on Saturday as against 121.02ft on the same day last year. The maximum allowed level fixed by the Supreme Court is 142 ft.

