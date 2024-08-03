GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Storage in hydel reservoirs improves

Published - August 03, 2024 07:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Storage in the hydel reservoirs of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has improved following the heavy rainfall that lashed central and north Kerala districts over the past weeks, show official data.

On August 2, the hydel reservoirs managed by the KSEB had a combined storage equivalent to 2,633.54 million units (mu), or 64% of the total capacity. On July 25, during the current spell of rainfall over central and northern Kerala, the storage was at 1,405.30 mu, or 34% of the capacity, show Load Despatch Centre data.

The storage on August 2 is higher compared to the same day in 2023 when it stood at 1,548.35 mu, but lower than in 2022 (2,884.73 mu) and 2021 (2,697.63 mu).

The storage in the Idukki reservoir, the reservoir for the 780-MW Idukki power project, stood at 61% on Friday.

With rainfall ushering in cool weather, daily electricity consumption is hovering around the 75 mu mark. It had shot up to a record 115.94 mu during the height of the 2024 summer.

India Meteorological Department data have put southwest monsoon rainfall for Kerala in the ‘normal’ range for the June 1-August 3 period. Kannur district has recorded ‘excess’ rainfall for the period, while Ernakulam and Idukki have recorded ‘deficient’ rainfall for the period. All other districts are in the ‘normal’ range.

