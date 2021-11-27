Storage at 97.28% in Idukki dam

Fall in power generation at Moolamattom

With a fall in power generation at Moolamattom for the past three days, the water level in the Idukki reservoir reached 97.28% of the storage level on Saturday. The water level at 3 p.m. was 2,400.72 ft.

As per the new rule curve, the blue alert level is 2,395 ft, orange alert 2,401 ft, and red alert 2,402 ft. The upper rule level is 2,403 ft.

The power generation at Moolamattam on Friday was 14.544 mu. A dam safety official said the catchment area of the dam received nominal rainfall and there was a decline in inflow through the Periyar on Saturday. If there was no heavy rainfall, the water level would start declining in a day or two at the present level of power generation, he said.

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam was slowly decreasing and was 141.55 ft at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Tamil Nadu closed all spillway shutters except one, which was kept open by 8 cm on Saturday.

There was an average inflow of 1,765 cusecs while the tunnel discharge was 1,200 cusecs and the water released to the Periyar was 139 cusecs. The maximum storage level is 142 ft.