HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stop using star hotels and expensive facilities for events, government departments told

The Finance department wants government departments to cut down unnecessary expenses and put in place belt-tightening measures

August 21, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Finance department wants government departments and institutions drawing government support to urgently cut down unnecessary expenses and put in place belt-tightening measures.

It has directed the departments/institutions to stop using pricey star hotels and similar expensive facilities for organising seminars, workshops and training programmes. For holding such events, they should instead make maximum use of their own facilities, the Finance department said.

This measure aimed at expenditure control would come into immediate effect given the current financial situation of the State government, the department said in an August 19 order.

“Government departments/grant-in-aid institutions/local self government institutions and other institutions that receive aid from the government should, as far as possible, make use of their own facilities for organising seminars, workshops and training programmes,” the order said. If their own facilities prove inadequate, they should opt for those owned by other government departments and institutions, it said.

In absolutely unavoidable circumstances, the department secretary concerned can give exemptions, according to the Finance Department.

Further, the department also warned that government officials concerned would be held accountable for any violations of the directive.

Faced with mounting expenses, especially during the Onam month, the Finance department had launched a slew of measures to tone down spending. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had pegged the Onam month expenses at approximately ₹19,000 crore. On Saturday, treasury regulations were further tightened by placing restrictions on clearing bills over ₹5 lakh. The limit was from the ₹10 lakh limit set earlier this year.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.