Stop off-road safari in Kolukkumala, recommends Kerala HC panel

After recommending suspension of boating at Anayirankal, a panel of wildlife experts constituted by the Kerala High Court has recommended stopping the off-road jeep safari on the Suryanelli-Kolukkumala route, near Chinnakkanal, at Munnar in Idukki.

According to sources, the panel report stated that off-road tourism has become rampant on the Suryanelli-Kolukkumala stretch with about 140 vehicles traversing the region per day. This was creating ecological imbalance, including the introduction of invasive species, soil erosion, and hindrance to local wildlife. “Immediate orders to stop the activity may be issued,” said the report.

Main attractions

Kolukkumala is situated around 15 kilometres from Suryanelli town and is about 8,000 feet above sea level. Watching the sunrise from the hills is a major attraction of the tourist destination. The highest tea plantation is also located at Kolukkumala.

According to sources, the frequenting of off-road vehicles on the stretch would create large-scale soil erosion and result in major landslips. “In addition, many invasive species are found on the route and the rampant tourism will destroy it,” said the source.

The committee also recommended action against the tent camping at Chinnakkanal. “It is understood that licence has not been given for erecting tents for tourism purposes here and that the Collector has ordered the removal of such tents. If necessary, orders should be given to the District Police Chief, Idukki, to ensure that such tents are removed,” said the report.

Meanwhile, Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Jitheesh Jose said they hoped that the court would hear their version before suspending the off-road safari in Kolukkumala.

“The Kolukkumala off-road tourism activities are conducted under the Kolukkumala development committee. The committee includes the District Collector, Devikulam subcollector, DTPC officials, and other department heads. The off-road safari is conducted under the guidance of the DTPC,” said Mr. Jose.

Revenue earned

“On certain days around 1,000 tourists use the Kolukkumala safari. The charge fixed for the trip is ₹2,500 for six people. The Kolukumalai development agency will get ₹200 for each trip. The DTPC will get ₹40 for each trip from the agency. Every three months Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials inspect the vehicles,” said the official.

The hydel tourism wing under the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) stopped operating boats in the Anayirankal dam, near Chinnakkanal, on July 14 based on a directive of the Kerala High Court (HC). The HC-appointed expert panel committee recommended that boating caused disturbances to wild elephants.

