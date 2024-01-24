GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stop misleading campaign against Rahul, says Siddique

January 24, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T. Siddique, MLA, has urged the CPI(M) to stop spreading misleading propaganda against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, on utilisation of funds under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

Addressing the media, Mr. Siddique said the CPI(M) had initiated a misleading campaign against Mr. Gandhi on its TV channel based on a reply to the Right to Information (RTI) Act application by an activist from Kakkanad in Ernakulam.

The application was filed before the Wayanad District Information Officer. The CPI(M) exploited this information to falsely claim that Mr. Gandhi was not efficiently utilising MP funds, Mr. Siddique alleged.

However, it is essential to recognise that the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is spread over the three districts of Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. The constituency comprises three Assembly constituencies in Wayanad, one in Kozhikode, and three in Malappuram, he said.

Despite these facts, the CPI(M) baselessly targeted Mr. Gandhi by selectively focusing on figures from one district in the constituency. Incidentally, Mr. Gandhi is the second highest-ranking MP in terms of MPLADS fund utilisation in the State and has effectively spent ₹17.21 crore in the constituency. Of this, ₹17 crore is from MPLADS, and the remaining ₹21.25 lakh is its interest, he added.

According to the latest Union government report on MPLADS utilisation, Mr. Gandhi boasts a 123.43% fund utilisation rate, he said.

Kerala / state politics

