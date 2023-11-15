Stop irresponsible and malicious propaganda against judges: Cyriac Joseph

November 15, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph on Wednesday slammed attempts to target judges of the Lok Ayukta with “irresponsbile and malicious propaganda” through media.

Addressing the Lok Ayukta Day observance here, Mr. Joseph said such propaganda is continuing even after superior courts like the High Court and the Supreme Court have upheld the orders passed by the Lok Ayukta.

The action of political leaders in encouraging and supporting baseless and malicious allegations and the action of the media in propagating them deserve to be “deprecated and condemned,” he said.

“We are bound to stand for truth and justice. Sometimes it will displease and disappoint those who fail to substantiate their allegations and those against whom the allegation is substantiated. We cannot help it. There is no point making baseless allegations against the judges in such circumstances,” he said, adding that on their part, the judges choose to ignore such actions.

He pointed out that laws are made by the Legislature and not by the judges. “After making the law providing for the appointment of retired judges to such offices and for participating in the proceedings before them, you must have the grace to accept their decision or resort to any remedy of appeal,” he observed.