ADVERTISEMENT

Stop giving permission for conversion of land: Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad

May 14, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad has urged the government to cease giving permission for the conversion of land, describing it as a practice that is diluting the spirit of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008.

The district conference of the Parishad passed a resolution on Sunday which observed that the amendment made to the Act in 2018 has resulted in quickening the pace of land conversion using the Form No. 5.

If the area of the land is above 25 cents, approval for conversion is given once the applicant remits 10% of the fair value, noted the resolution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2015 report on the Status of the World’s Soil Resources has pointed out that conversion of land would impact rivers, canals, biodiversity, fish wealth and livelihood. The report underscores the need to step up the pace of efforts to preserve the organic structure of the planet.

Against the backdrop of such findings, the State government should adopt urgent measures to preserve the spirit of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008, and put an end to the unscientific conversions of land in the State, the Parishad said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US