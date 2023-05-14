Stop giving permission for conversion of land: Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad

May 14, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad has urged the government to cease giving permission for the conversion of land, describing it as a practice that is diluting the spirit of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008.

The district conference of the Parishad passed a resolution on Sunday which observed that the amendment made to the Act in 2018 has resulted in quickening the pace of land conversion using the Form No. 5.

If the area of the land is above 25 cents, approval for conversion is given once the applicant remits 10% of the fair value, noted the resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2015 report on the Status of the World’s Soil Resources has pointed out that conversion of land would impact rivers, canals, biodiversity, fish wealth and livelihood. The report underscores the need to step up the pace of efforts to preserve the organic structure of the planet.

Against the backdrop of such findings, the State government should adopt urgent measures to preserve the spirit of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008, and put an end to the unscientific conversions of land in the State, the Parishad said.