Stop construction activities on Kuruva island, orders Kerala High Court

Published - July 01, 2024 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered that no construction activities in connection with ecotourism projects should be undertaken on Kuruva island in Wayanad district without obtaining the permission of the court. The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P. also directed the State government to explain how sanction had been granted for such construction activities on the island.

The court passed the order recently on a petition filed by Santhosh T. of Ernakulam. According to the petitioner, construction activities were being undertaken at Pakkam Kuruva Ecotourism Point under the South Wayanad Forest Division. He sought to stay the construction activities on the island.

