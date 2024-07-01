GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stop construction activities on Kuruva island, orders Kerala High Court

Published - July 01, 2024 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered that no construction activities in connection with ecotourism projects should be undertaken on Kuruva island in Wayanad district without obtaining the permission of the court. The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P. also directed the State government to explain how sanction had been granted for such construction activities on the island.

The court passed the order recently on a petition filed by Santhosh T. of Ernakulam. According to the petitioner, construction activities were being undertaken at Pakkam Kuruva Ecotourism Point under the South Wayanad Forest Division. He sought to stay the construction activities on the island.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.