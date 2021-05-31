Stop all reforms in Lakshadweep: Greens

KALPETTA

31 May 2021 22:18 IST

‘Stability of coral reefs that protect islands nurtured by the community’

Environmental organisations in the district have urged a quick intervention by the Central government to stop all reforms that are under way in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

In separate letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, the Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti, an environmental organisation in the district, urged that the recent reforms would adversely affect the life and livelihood of the community there.

Studies showed that the stability of the coral reefs that protect the islands had been nurtured and maintained by the life and culture of the homogeneous community that live in the islands, the organisation said.

“From the recent draconian changes in behalf of reforms that are being implemented there, we also know that no consideration or due respect has been given to the time tested ways of land use, ocean resource utilisation and or livelihood options adopted by the community. To add insult to injury, the culture and traditions of the ethnic group there has been overlooked by intervention into the food culture, the reproductive freedom and self-reliance of the people”, the letter said.

The social fabric built up on an ecosystem-based economy linked to fishing was also connected to the cooperation, tolerance and mutual dependence that existed there. Hence, all reforms which were under way should be stopped, the organisation said.