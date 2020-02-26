Stones thrown at Wayanad Collector’s residence

KALPETTA

26 February 2020 00:13 IST

Unidentified persons pelted stones at the official residence of Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla near the KSRTC garage here on Monday midnight.

A roof tile of the front porch of the building was damaged. The incident occurred around 1.30 a.m., when Ms. Abdulla was at home. The police have registered a case as per the Collector’s complaint.

