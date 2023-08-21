HamberMenu
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat, Rajdhani express trains

None has been injured in the incidents

August 21, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MALAPPURAM/KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau
The broken window pane of Vande Bharat Express.

The broken window pane of Vande Bharat Express. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two premium trains were hit and damaged in separate stone pelting incidents in Kerala on Monday, raising concerns about the safety of passengers.

When the C-11 coach of Vande Bharat Express was hit at 5.10 p.m. between Tanur and Tirur stations in Malappuram, the B-5 coach of Rajdhani Express from New Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin to Thiruvananthapuram was hit at 3.45 p.m. between Neeleswaram and Kanhangad stations in Kasaragod. None has been injured in the incidents.

The side window glass panes of the trains were broken in the incident. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered separate cases and has begun an investigation.

RPF officials said none was arrested as the miscreants could not be identified. However, they said they would nab the miscreants with the help of the local people.

Railway officials, meanwhile, expressed concern about the increasing incidence of stone pelting at premium trains. They said some miscreants were deliberately trying to create panic by targetting the premium trains.

Four incidents of stone pelting took place in Palakkad Railway Division in the past one week. On August 14 and 15, window panes of Vande Bharat Express were hit by stones between Thalassery and Vadakara.

Railway officials said that the pattern of attacks in targetting airconditioned trains could indicate the objective of the miscreants in destroying railway property. However, the safety of the passengers travelling in window seats was a concern as well, they said.

Recently, a European closet and a red brickstone were found on the tracks near the Kalanad railway tunnel.

