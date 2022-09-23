Stone throwing on KSRTC buses during hartal in Ernakulam

All commuting modes, barring private buses, operate as usual

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 23, 2022 20:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidents of stone throwing, mainly on four KSRTC buses and at a hotel near the international airport, were reported in the State-wide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday in Ernakulam district.

Police sources said the windscreens of two KSRTC buses were shattered in stone throwing by miscreants on the Aluva-Perumbavoor route and that of a bus each in Aluva and Alangad. A tense situation prevailed all through the day in the district, especially in the city suburbs where the PFI enjoyed considerable support.

Traffic was blocked at Palluruthy and several other areas by hartal supporters till the police arrived. Attempts to forcibly close shops were thwarted by the police, including on M.G. Road and Ernakulam North.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

All vehicles, barring private buses, operated on arterial roads and highways. Their numbers neared normal by evening. Along with the KSRTC, the Kochi metro, and ferries operated services. There were few takers for KSRTC buses from the Ernakulam bus depot till afternoon, although crew members were kept ready to operate buses depending on demand.

Metro trains and State Water Transport department (SWTD) ferries operated as per schedule, although footfall was relatively low.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This time around, volunteers of the NGO ‘Say No to Hartal’ had readied cars and SUVs to ferry stranded passengers from railway stations and bus stands. Its convenor Manoj Ravindran Niraksharan spoke of how there was little demand from commuters, since private vehicles, online taxis, autos, KSRTC buses, and the metro operated as usual from early in the morning, unlike during most other hartals when they take to the roads post-afternoon.

“We had kept ready a dozen cars, while up to 50 could be mobilised with the help of 150 volunteers,” he said, and took exception to vehicles being diverted to pave the way for hartal supporters who took out rallies, rather than the police stopping such rallies that were taken out without prior notice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
strike

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app