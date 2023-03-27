ADVERTISEMENT

Stone-throwing at Chandy: court finds three guilty

March 27, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KANNUR

One is a CPI(M) member, while two are former members of the party. Court acquits 110 persons in the 2017 incident

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Assistant Sessions Court on Monday held three accused guilty in the stone-pelting case in which former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was injured.

Judge Rajeev Vachal found two former Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers — 18th accused Deepak, a native of Chalad; 88th accused C.O.T. Nazir, a native of Thalassery — and CPI(M) member Biju Parambath, a native of Kannapuram, and the 99th accused in the case, guilty in the case.

Only two sections were proved against the accused — two counts of causing injury with a weapon and destruction of public property. Charges such as attempted murder, conspiracy, and assaulting the police could not be proved.

Though attempt-to-murder cases were filed against 113 CPI(M) activists, including the first accused former MLA C. Krishnan, former MLAs K.K. Narayanan, T.V. Rajesh and other prominent CPI(M) and DYFI activists, the court acquitted 110 accused.

Injury on forehead

In the incident which occurred on October 27, 2017, Mr. Chandy sustained injury on his forehead in stone-throwing by LDF workers who were protesting against the solar scam. Mr. Chandy was travelling on his car to attend a public meeting organised by the Congress.

Nazir, Deepak, and Biju Parampath were DYFI office-bearers when the incident occurred. Nazir, then CPI(M) Thalassery area committee member and former Thalassery municipal councillor, and Deepak were later ousted from the CPI(M).

