ADVERTISEMENT

Stone pelting: Glass of Netravati Express coach broken

September 02, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - KASARAGOD

In 2022, 32 case of stone pelting were reported in Palakkad division, and this year, 25 cases have been reported so far

The Hindu Bureau

Stone pelting incident seems to have become an never-ending story between Kasaragod and Kannur. In another incident of stone pelting, miscreants threw stone on the Netravati Express between Kumbala and Upala in Kasaragod on Saturday night.

The stone, which came and hit the window pane on the door broke the glass of the S2 coach. The incident happened around 8.45 p.m. No one was injured in the incident.

In the earlier cases, stones were pelted at Vande Bharat, Ernad Express, and Rajdhani Express between Kannur and Kasaragod region. In most of these cases, the Railway Protection Force managed to take the people behind it in custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, 32 case of stone pelting were reported in Palakkad division, and this year, 25 cases have been reported so far. Most number of cases have been reported between Kozhikode and Kasaragod Station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US