Stone pelting: Glass of Netravati Express coach broken

In 2022, 32 case of stone pelting were reported in Palakkad division, and this year, 25 cases have been reported so far

September 02, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Stone pelting incident seems to have become an never-ending story between Kasaragod and Kannur. In another incident of stone pelting, miscreants threw stone on the Netravati Express between Kumbala and Upala in Kasaragod on Saturday night.

The stone, which came and hit the window pane on the door broke the glass of the S2 coach. The incident happened around 8.45 p.m. No one was injured in the incident.

In the earlier cases, stones were pelted at Vande Bharat, Ernad Express, and Rajdhani Express between Kannur and Kasaragod region. In most of these cases, the Railway Protection Force managed to take the people behind it in custody.

In 2022, 32 case of stone pelting were reported in Palakkad division, and this year, 25 cases have been reported so far. Most number of cases have been reported between Kozhikode and Kasaragod Station.

