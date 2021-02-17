Stone laid for RTC mobility hub

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the KSRTC Alappuzha mobility hub.
The mobility hub with a total built-up area of 1,75,000 sq ft will come up on 4.07 acres at the KSRTC bus station here at a cost of ₹129 crore funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).
The multi-storey structure in the model of a snake boat will have bus terminals, multiplex theatre, restaurants, commercial complex, retail shops, and hospitality services. Other components proposed include fuel station, maintenance garage and repairing area for buses, and a separate KSRTC office with facilities for staff accommodation.
As per the design, the bus terminal area is spread over 58,000 sq ft. Seventeen pickup and drop-off points are provided in order to control crowds during peak hours. The ground floor of the facility will host a cafeteria, A/C and non A/C waiting lounges for male and female passengers, toilets, information desk and a waiting area. The first floor will have facilities for parking 37 buses. A total of 32,628 sq ft commercial area is extended across three floors. Single-room rental facilities for 21 females and 19 males along with separate dormitory facilities will be arranged on the top floor.
7-storey parking
A four-star hotel of 11,980 sq ft with separate entry lobby, multi-cuisine restaurant, suite rooms, bar, swimming pool, health club and roof garden facing the scenic backwaters is another attraction. The multiplex theatre with a total area of 12,044 sq ft will have two screens of 140 capacity each. A restaurant can accommodate 90 people at a time. The bus terminal is provided with a seven-storey puzzle type multi-level car parking, which can accommodate 150 cars.