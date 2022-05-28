Stone laid for open auditorium at ILDM
Revenue Minister K. Rajan laid the foundation stone for an open auditorium at the Institute of Land and Disaster Management (ILDM) here on Friday.
He also inaugurated a slew of projects at the ILDM on the occasion.
As part of the government’s 100 day action plan, a Revenue Information Bureau has been set up at the ILDM to make various initiatives of the Revenue department accessible to the public. As part of this, a live telecasting studio, social media and a YouTube channel will be launched soon.
The Revenue department, which has a major responsibility for disaster management, is also launching a post-disaster trauma counselling centre at the ILDM to mitigate post-traumatic stress disorder among employees and the public.
With the aim of achieving the goal of becoming a centre for excellence, classrooms for new MBA courses, a mini cafeteria, an upgraded campus WiFi and an interactive touch panel were also inaugurated.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.