ADVERTISEMENT

Stock market fraud: Wife arrested, husband flees

Published - September 27, 2024 12:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Couple had swindled ₹5.20 crore from Kozhikode native

The Hindu Bureau

Fathima Sumayya (25) one of the accused in the case of swindling ₹5.20 crore from a Kozhikode native, has been arrested at Bengaluru airport as when was trying to flee the country. Her husband Faisal Babu, the prime accused in the case, is absconding.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police reports, the couple from Vakkallur in Malappuram district, had swindled the money in instalments from the complainant in the guise that it was to be invested in stock market from October 2023 onwards. The couple had allegedly offered him huge profits. However, he approached the Pantheerankavu police in Kozhikode recently as the couple did not return either the investment or the profit.

But Faisal Babu returned ₹1.28 crore and left the country. A look-out notice was issued against Sumayya, based on which she was arrested.

There are several cases of the same nature registered against the couple in several police stations. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US